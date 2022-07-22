WATCH: Elsa Majimbo gets a new house in LA

Award-winning Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo was trending this week after showing off what many believe to be a baby bump. She posted a video on TikTok showing the protruding belly, but perhaps she was trolling and probably doing one of the playful trends.

21-year-old Kenyan Comedienne, Elsa Majimbo, shows off her baby bump. Do you think she’s really pregnant? pic.twitter.com/HKoqeJnqws — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) July 20, 2022 After all, she recently signed a deal with IMG Models, which manages supermodels like Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Aweng Chuol, to name but a few. However, we can confirm that she got herself a lovely house in Los Angeles as a 21st birthday gift. “After looking for a house in LA for one year, I got the place. A new house and a happy girl,” she told her 355.6K Twitter followers.

Her new home is fitted with big windows, double door fridges, a large shower and a boasts a spacious balcony that offers a view to die for. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Majimbo (@majimb.o) She is one of the most successful youngsters of our generation. In two years, she has graced several magazine covers, including GQ, Forbes Africa, Harper’s Bazaar, and many others. The comedian who rose to fame in 2020 during the lockdown has been living her best life overseas.

