"Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke says Conleth Hill was behind the coffee cup howler during the show's final season, and insisted he confessed all to her during a boozy Emmys pre-party.
The 33-year-old actress was caught in the middle of some drama during the HBO fantasy epic's final season earlier this year when a Starbucks cup was spotted on screen in what was an embarrassing mishap for the show, and now she has revealed the culprit was actually one of her co-stars.
Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" , she said: "So here's the truth. We had a party before the Emmys, and Conleth, who plays Varys - who was sitting next to me in that scene - he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine'.