WATCH: George Clooney is a Brad Pitt super-fan in hilarious Omaze fundraising skit

George Clooney plays a Brad Pitt-obsessed roommate in a fundraising clip for Omaze.

The Hollywood actor stands in a bedroom plastered in posters of the “Fight Club” star and even holds a pillow with his face printed on it in the funny video titled “World's Worst Pandemic Roommate”.

Clooney, 59, and his lawyer wife Amal, 43, are giving a fan the chance to stay with the couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

And the “Midnight Sky” star recorded the funny clip of him professing himself to be the ideal lockdown roommate to promote the competition.

He begins: "One of my favourite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom.

"In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we're basically best friends now, but don't take my word for it, just ask him."

However, Bryon, who had just expected Clooney to pick up the Batman figure he had purchased from him online and not have to quarantine with him, responds: "Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don't use Craigslist."

The Oscar-winner can then be seen hugging his Pitt cushion.

He says: "Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad."

However, Clooney had a different view on their time living together.

He adds: "It was an unforgettable time. We laughed, we learned, we lived, so naturally when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew we had a tough decision to make."

Byron then quips: "I told him to get the f*** out."