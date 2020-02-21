Hugh Jackman has sent a powerful message to a young fan who is being bullied, telling him he "has a friend" in the "Logan" star.
The "Logan" star has reached out on social media to a nine-year-old boy named Quaden Bayles, who was born with dwarfism and has suffered bullying at school as a result of his condition.
Quaden gained attention online when his mother shared a video on Facebook of the youngster saying he "wants to die", and Hugh reached out to let the boy know he "has a friend" in the actor.
In a video shared to Twitter, Hugh said: "You're stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you've got a friend in me.
"So, everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's be kind."