Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa led a performance of Ka Mate — a Māori haka dance made famous by the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks — at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The epic moment occurred after the DC star walked the carpet with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children, before he grabbed his trident, and stripped off his black jacket.

Cast members including Temuera Morrison, who plays Aquaman’s father in the film, joined in the celebration.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor previously revealed he's still not seen the film because he's been waiting to watch it with his children.

The Hollywood star - who has kids Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, ten, with his wife Lisa - said: "Here's the thing - I have two babies aged ten and 11.

"They were on set for the whole filming and they made me promise them that I wouldn't watch it until I can watch it with them.