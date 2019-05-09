Jason Momoa throws axes on Ellen. Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday and treated fans to an eyeful of muscle when he removed his jacket to throw axes for charity. Momoa previously revealed that axe-throwing is one of his hobbies, and after sharing a story about his many animals and how he once lost his pet python, the 39-year-old actor threw axes on-stage to raise money for a Hawaii-based organisation aimed at saving the environment.

Momoa, who also stars as axe-throwing outlaw fur trapper Declan Harp in Netflix's "Frontier," didn't fail to impress as he raised just over $30 000 in 45 seconds.

However, despite his stellar axe-throwing skills, Momoa revealed that he was actually "nervous" about his debut appearance on the popular daytime show. He also explained why he shaved off his signature beard, and discussed the new initiative he's leading to move from plastic water bottles to recyclable aluminum.



