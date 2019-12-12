Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she opened up about receiving her first-ever SAG Award nod, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and she admitted being nominated already feels like a victory.
The 50-year-old singer-and-actor got emotional as she opened up about receiving a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in 'Hustlers' as stripper Ramona Vega, and she is "so humbled" to be up for the accolade.
Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram, she said: "I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before.
"I am so excited and so humbled to be recognised by my fellow actors out there.
"Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can't believe all this is happening."