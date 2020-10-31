WATCH: Justin Bieber struggled with suicidal thoughts

Justin Bieber admits there were times where he struggled with his mental health as he had so much "consistent" pain and feared it would never go away and he would be "suffering" forever, unless he did something about it.

He said: "There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

And now he is in a better place, the 26-year-old singer wants to help others and is encouraging his friends to speak out, admitting he could have "avoided a lot of pain" if he'd done the same.

Speaking in his YouTube Originals documentary “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter”, he added: "I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, 'You don't have to put on a front.

“You don't have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough.' I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life ... I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."