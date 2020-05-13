WATCH: Karamo Brown engaged again

Karamo Brown has re-proposed to his fiance Ian Jordan on the producer's birthday. The "Queer Eye" star and Ian Jordan - who have been together eight years and first got engaged in May 2018 - have had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Karamo wanted to find a way to further reaffirm his commitment after falling "even deeper in love" while quarantining at home. He wrote on Instagram: "I'm Engaged... Again! During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan so on his bday / which is also our anniversary I proposed again. "Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love. I love you Sugah! (sic)"

The 39-year-old star also bought a new engagement ring for Ian after he lost his old one.

In a video of the proposal shared to Instagram, Karamo got down on one knee as he said: "I realised how much I love you, we were supposed to be getting married because of corona and also you lost your engagement ring, so I decided to ask you again."

Tearful Ian said yes and, after putting the new ring on his finger, the pair kissed.

Earlier this week, Karamo had asked fans to wish the "love of [his] life" a happy birthday.

He wrote: "Everyone please help me wish the love of my life, my soon to be husband, my baby daddy @theianjordan a very #HappyBirthday. Ian, you are a kind, patient, honest and loving man. The world is a better place because you're in it! I love you! Here's to the next chapter being one of the best! #49andFine (sic)"

Ian commented: "Awwww my love!!! Thank you. You know that made me tear up. I love you so much. And thanks for surprising me with breakfast in bed (sic)"

The former "Real World: Philadelphia" star - who has sons Jason and Chris - originally popped the question during a surprise birthday party for Ian.

He revealed at the time of their engagement: "Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS. He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"