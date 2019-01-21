Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True Thompson. Picture: Instagram Stories

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's nine-month-old daughter, True, has already said her first word and now she has started taking her first baby steps. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared a sweet video of the tot on Instagram on Sunday, of her moving quickly towards her mom's cell phone before knocking it over, all whilst letting out little giggles.

Referring to her baby girl's sweet laughs in the black and white clip, Khloe, 34, wrote on Instagram: "The ultimate sound."

In the video, Khloe can be heard repeating, "No, that's my phone!", as baby True moved fast towards the phone several times, before eventually toppling it over.

In November, Khloe revealed that True's first word was "dada".

She wrote on her app: "I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama'. [wink emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Khloe and Tristan won't get engaged "any time soon".

The reality star and the NBA player have been the subject of engagement rumours over recent months, but sources have since claimed they won't be progressing their relationship to the next level in the near future, because they want to focus on True.

A source said: "Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True."

The 'Revenge Body' star is said to still be learning how to trust Tristan, 27, after he was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter.

The source added: "Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in LA because True has so many family members and such a support system there."