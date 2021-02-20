WATCH: Kim Kardashian West files for divorce from Kanye West

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West. The 40-year-old reality star has reportedly filed legal documents to end her marriage to the ‘Heartless’ rapper after seven years together. According to TMZ, Kim’s divorce filing states she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye’s four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months – and a source close to the situation has told the publication Kanye is “fine with” the custody agreement. The couple are believed to have signed a prenuptial agreement, and TMZ claims neither party is contesting the terms of the document. Kim’s divorce documents were filed by Laura Wasser and reportedly don’t list a date of separation, instead claiming the date is “to be determined”.

As of the time of writing, neither Kim nor Kanye have confirmed the news of their divorce.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the 43-year-old rapper were reported to have hit a rough patch in their romance late last year, and it was claimed earlier this week that Kim was keen for Kanye to keep a constant presence in his children’s lives.

A source had said: "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that ... He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere."

It was also reported the couple were in no rush to legally terminate their marriage, but had separated in private.

The insider added: "Kim already feels like she is divorced. They are at a standstill currently and neither of them are pushing [to make the split official]. At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalised."