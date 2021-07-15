WATCH: Kim Kardashian West 'freaked out' about leaving the house

Kim Kardashian West "freaked out" at the idea of going out of the house when coronavirus restrictions started to ease. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had been just getting over the agoraphobia she experienced after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris 2016 when the pandemic hit, and then spending months in isolation brought back her discomfort at being around other people and she was left panicked when in a crowd again for the first time.

In a bonus clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kim - who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year - told her sister Khloe Kardashian: “I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris. “Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anybody to know where I was and didn’t want to be seen. “I felt I was just getting back into it, I had just gone to Paris, just started travelling and then quarantine happened and now I’m, like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave."

Khloe urged her sister to just live her life in the way that she feels comfortable. She advised: “We don’t know what else is coming. Everything is so scary. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you want to do.” Kim recalled in response: “I came to Malibu like, not to long ago and went to Nobu.

“Like, I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye [West] and like, talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos.” Kim admitted on the “KUWTK” reunion that she no longer has "expensive" items in her house and only wears "fake" jewellery now following the robbery.