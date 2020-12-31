WATCH: Lamar Odom accuses ex-girlfriend of holding social media accounts 'hostage'

Lamar Odom is accusing his ex-girlfriend of holding his social media accounts "hostage".

The former basketball player claimed on Wednesday (30.12.20) that Sabrina Parr is keeping him from being able to use his official accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.

He posted a statement: "What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter - if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting (sic)"

And Sabrina admitted the allegations were "extremely disappointing".

She fired back: "I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing. We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while. I’ve chosen to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same.