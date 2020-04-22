EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Dr Umar Johnson. Picture: YouTube Screenshot
WATCH: Mzansi laughs at Umar Johnson telling the US about 'Zooloo' and 'Kousa'

An old video of Dr Umar Johnson on the Breakfast Club talking about South Africa's official languages has resurfaced and Mzansi can't help laughing. 

Known for being one of the most outspoken hoteps, Johnson has shared his ill-informed views on topics to the amusement of many on Twitter. 

His interview on the Breakfast Club in 2017 was no different. In the video clip that started circulating on social media last week,  Johnson starts talking about how Africa is rolling out the red carpet for China. 

He goes on to say that in South Africa Mandarin is an official language and the "Zooloo" (isiZulu) and "Kousa" (isiXhosa) are no longer official languages. 

Tweeps couldn't help but get a good laugh from the video along with Johnson's pronunciation of Zulu and Xhosa. 


