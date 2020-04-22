WATCH: Mzansi laughs at Umar Johnson telling the US about 'Zooloo' and 'Kousa'
An old video of Dr Umar Johnson on the Breakfast Club talking about South Africa's official languages has resurfaced and Mzansi can't help laughing.
Known for being one of the most outspoken hoteps, Johnson has shared his ill-informed views on topics to the amusement of many on Twitter.
His interview on the Breakfast Club in 2017 was no different. In the video clip that started circulating on social media last week, Johnson starts talking about how Africa is rolling out the red carpet for China.
He goes on to say that in South Africa Mandarin is an official language and the "Zooloo" (isiZulu) and "Kousa" (isiXhosa) are no longer official languages.
South Africans did you hear this guy? pic.twitter.com/Wf8U25N3z9— Don't party wita Brokeboy (@KaapstadBaby) April 20, 2020
Tweeps couldn't help but get a good laugh from the video along with Johnson's pronunciation of Zulu and Xhosa.
Whaaat is he talking about ? What's that language again ? pic.twitter.com/6xTIq01IQr— Lihle Mjobi (@LihleMjobi) April 20, 2020
That is one of the saddest thing about the ignorance of black Americans whom a majority of them still believe that Africa is a country and not a continent.— Sherlock Sithole (@mbakhokho) April 21, 2020
@breakfastclubam who is this guy and where is he getting his information from 😂🤣😂 ???— lockedup (@Cameronheynes) April 21, 2020
Zooloo and Kousaa sent me 😂😂— JéVanne 🇿🇦 (@JayGibbs_) April 20, 2020
Lmimp mybru where did this clown get his “facts” from??? Fool can’t even pronounce Zulu and Xhosa properly - Zooloo and Kosa 💀 Americans are the biggest jokes https://t.co/Y95XfrTOc8— Yasmeen (@yasmeenxm04) April 21, 2020
