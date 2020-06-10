WATCH: Ne-Yo gives emotional performance at George Floyd's memorial service

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum sat side-by-side as they paid their respects to George Floyd at this memorial service in Texas on Tuesday, where Ne-You fought back the tears as he performed an emotional version of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday". The Hollywood stars were spotted sitting next to each other at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, following the passing of George, whose death has sparked global Black Lives Matter protests. Jamie, 52, and Channing, 40 - who starred alongside one another in 2013 movie "White House Down" - wore white shirts for the funeral, and they also donned face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to PEOPLE, the memorial lasted two hours and the attendance was limited to 500 family members and guests due to the global health crisis. Ne-Yo fought back the tears while performing an emotional version of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" at the service, and he paid tribute to George for "changing the world".

He said: "Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world. He changed the world for the better.

"I would like to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids could be all right later on. I appreciate the sacrifice. I genuinely do."

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL star JJ Watt were also in attendance, and presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared via video link, during which he called for "racial justice" in the US.

He said: "To George's family and friends: Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth. As I said to you privately, we know you will never feel again.

"To George's children and grandchild: I know you miss your dad and granddad. To Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday you're so brave, daddy's looking down and he's so proud of you ... I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask the question that too many black children have had to ask - why? Why is daddy gone?

"Why in this nation do too many Black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of just living their life.

"Now is the time for racial justice. That's the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there's justice for George Floyd we will truly be on the way to racial justice in America. Then as you said Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world."

George - who grew up in Houston - died after a police officer knelt on his neck while restraining him.