WATCH: Nicki Minaj and Drake joke about their hostile fall-out in new IG post

Nicki Minaj and Drake seem to be on good terms after they recorded a video together backstage at Drake’s “Young Money Reunion” tour in Toronto, Canada. The two Lil Wayne protégés have had a complicated relationship over the years, especially following Nicki’s relationship with Meek Mill, who was embroiled in a hostile beef with the "God's Plan" rapper.

Story continues below Advertisement

When the two broke up, it paved the way for Nicki and Drake to rekindle their friendship. Over the weekend Nicki not only shared a video but also a behind the scenes picture with Drake, which seems to indicate that the two are really back on good terms. “Mama Bear, we used to turn up,” Drake says at the start of the video. “We used to rap together and sh*t. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, come over. I have an opening from 3:30 to 3:45, I’d like to play you some of my album’.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Drake then shout outs Nicki’s fans, the Barbz, for their support and jokes that he’s happy to be on their good side again. “Shout out to all the Barbz though, f*** with y’all for showing me love. There was a time, now there was a time,” he said, prompting laughter from Nicki. “Don’t go there,” she responded.

The “Young Money Reunion” concert was originally meant to take place last weekend as part of Drake’s October World Weekend build-up to the OVO Fest but it was postponed after he tested positive for the coronavirus a day prior. The concert saw Nicki, Drake and Lil Wayne joined by other early “Young Money” collaborators in performing hits of yesteryear like “HYFR”, “Moment 4 Life” and “Up All Night.” Lil Wayne, who was a few hours late after being delayed at the border, also used the occasion as an opportunity to announce that he was working on a new instalment of his Tha Carter album series.

Story continues below Advertisement