WATCH: Noah Centineo is in SA and went to Checkers









Noah Centineo. Picture: Instagram "To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo is currently on holiday in South Africa and he shared a clip of him walking in Checkers. Taking to his Instagram page, Centineo shared videos of him walking in a Checkers branch and is heard saying in the first video "crazy, I'm walking in South Africa, does anyone else feel personally attacked (flipping the camera to show a Monopoly Millennial Edition). Forget real estate, you can't afford it anyway." In the second video he then clarifies his initial statement by saying that he's walking in Checkers. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Noah Centineo. Videos: Instagram Stories Last year, Centineo confirmed on the "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that he has taken on the role of "He-Man" on the upcoming reboot on Netflix. When asked whether he'll be taking on the iconic role, he said: "Yeah, yeah."

The "Perfect Date" star then joked: "I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is. I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity."

The cartoon was previously brought to the big screen in 1987 as a live-action movie with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

A young Courteney Cox also earned just her second film credit playing the character Julie Winston who aides He-Man in his quest to save Earth from the invading Skeletor.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee, while Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, penned the script after taking over from David S. Goyer.

Plot details are as-yet unknown but the original animated series focuses on Prince Adam who lives on the planet Eternia and can use his Sword of Power to turn into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, by uttering the words "By the Power of Grayskull!"