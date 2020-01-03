"To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo is currently on holiday in South Africa and he shared a clip of him walking in Checkers.
Taking to his Instagram page, Centineo shared videos of him walking in a Checkers branch and is heard saying in the first video "crazy, I'm walking in South Africa, does anyone else feel personally attacked (flipping the camera to show a Monopoly Millennial Edition). Forget real estate, you can't afford it anyway."
In the second video he then clarifies his initial statement by saying that he's walking in Checkers.
Noah Centineo. Videos: Instagram Stories
Last year, Centineo confirmed on the "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that he has taken on the role of "He-Man" on the upcoming reboot on Netflix.
When asked whether he'll be taking on the iconic role, he said: "Yeah, yeah."