Model Sofia Richie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Picture: AP

Sofia Richie has confessed to her boyfriend Scott Disick that she feels "left out" around his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian. The model's boyfriend Scott Disick - who previously dated the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and has three kids with him - was left in a difficult position after his new girlfriend admitted she was feeling isolated as the three holidayed in Finland with the kids.

Speaking in the new episode of the E! reality show, Scott said: "I never want to miss out on anything when it includes the kids. The past six to eight months, we've been on a couple of trips where it's been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids and it's been great.

"But, Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out, so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone's boundaries and make anyone feel left out. I don't want her to feel out of place, I don't want her to feel like she's not as comfortable as I am. Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you've known for so long, even if you're not romantically with them, you don't really know how to act. It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad. At the end of the day, I want the people I love in my life to be happy."

Meanwhile, Scott previously confessed Sofia has made him a "better man".