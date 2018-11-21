Brightyn Brems and Mandla Morris dance as Stevie Wonder sings on "Dancing With the Stars: Junior." Picture: Eric McCandless, ABC

Stevie Wonder has not only provided the soundtrack for numerous generations, but also for numerous TV singing and dancing competition shows. So what better song to use for your "Dancing With the Stars: Junior" routine than a Stevie song - especially when he's your dad?

Stevie Wonder made a cameo on Sunday's episode of the ABC reality TV show, taking the stage to perform "Isn't She Lovely," while his 13-year-old son Mandla Morris performed a routine that earned him high marks from the judges.

"Dancing With the Stars: Junior," the kid version of the popular dancing competition show, features children who have some kind of celebrity status of their own or who are the offspring of famous people.

Sunday's episode, timed to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, showcased the kids performing routines dedicated to important people in their lives.

Along with his pro partner Brightyn Brems, Mandla danced a fox-trot to the 1976 hit. (Yes, you can fox-trot to Stevie.)

Mandla, one of 10 siblings, has fashion-design aspirations, according to his contestant biography.

"It means so much to me," Mandla told the judges about his dad accompanying him. "Thank you so much, Dad, for coming out and performing with me. I really appreciate it."

When one of the judges thanked Stevie for the performance, the singer - who often cracks jokes about his blindness - responded, "It looked good to me!"

Mandla earned enough points to advance to the next round.

Washington Post



