WATCH: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys celebrate 13 years of marriage with beautiful tribute video

Celebrity power couple Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys celebrated their 13-year anniversary in style as they documented their romantic gateaway to Latin America. The couple, who officially married each other back in 2010, have enjoyed one of the more endearing relationships in the entertainment industry.

Having known each other since they were teens, they are rumoured to have only begun dating in 2009 after Keys split from her partner Kerry Brothers Jr. and Swizz separated from wife Mashonda Tifrere. The couple then went on to surprise fans with the announcement that they were engaged and expecting their first child in 2010. A few months later, during the 2010 Fifa World Cup right here in Mzansi, the couple had their unborn child (Egypt Daoud Dean) blessed in a Zulu ceremony in Illovo, Johannesburg.

“13 years with love ❤️ hope we find each other every lifetime! This anniversary we didn't spend anything but quality time 🤍 No cars, jewelry, nothing flashy just time 🙏🏾 The most important thing to spend,” shared Swizz. “The crazy part is we're still learning each other and from each other 🙏🏾 Cheers to 13 plus years!! The Deans….. This vid is one of our favorites from My EP. A pure vibe of us going on simple dates ❤️ Shout @jayelectronica”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz) The video sees both lovers adorably express their love for one another as they travel around the city. At one point, after driving around in a vintage car and walking through the city, Keys says, “I love being with you everywhere. You make me do crazy things like get a vintage car and see the city.”

Apart from the video of their trip, the couple also shared several other videos on their Instagram platforms in which they displayed their love for each other in various ways. One of these included the couple answering a series of questions about their relationship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)