WATCH: Tanya Roberts' partner found out she was alive mid-interview

Tanya Roberts' partner found out she was alive mid-interview. Lance O'Brien - who has been in a relationship with the former Bond girl for nearly two decades - was in the middle of an interview with Inside Edition when he paused to take a phone call from the doctors. Speaking to the doctors on the phone, Lance said: "Now, you're telling me she's alive? The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team." Earlier in the interview, Lance had opened up about spending his final hours with the actress, after previously announcing she had passed away after she was hospitalised over the festive period. He recalled: "When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open. I felt good. I said, 'Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.' They told me that's just a reflex."

And Tanya's representative Mike Pingel admitted Lance "is still distraught and exhausted".

He said: "The love of his life is passing away. He would have loved to have been with her every day. He's moving forward [with plans] and trying to get through today and see what happens tomorrow."

Whilst Tanya's death was initially announced, it was later retracted.

Pingel said: "She was alive at 10am this morning. Lance received a call from the hospital saying she was not dead. Currently, it's not looking good. It's very dire. Hold her in your prayers."

In a previous statement, Mike had said of his partner: "I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."