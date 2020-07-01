WATCH: Tati Westbrook breaks her silence regarding James, Jeffree and Shane

Beauty Guru YouTuber Tati Westbrook has broken her silence regarding her "Bye Sister" video that caused dramageddon last year. In case you missed it, the beauty community has been in never ending drama since last year May when Westbrook dropped her infamous "Bye Sister" video which led to James Charles losing millions of subscribers. This resulted in several accusations being brought against Charles. However, in his response video the "Instant Influencer" host debunked most of them and come out the other side with his reputation cleared. The drama was reignited when popular YouTuber Shane Dawson dropped the trailer for his docuseries "The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star" late last year which heavily featured behind the scenes footage of the fall out from dramageddon. However, in the actual docuseries, very little extra information was given with Dawson saying that he took out most of the drama stuff since he didn't want that to be the focus of the series.

Things got heated again this year when several people came forward; one of them being beauty guru Kam Lester, and said that Star is still using the n-word and that dramageddon was orchestrated by him and Dawson.

This year Star has been involved in more scandals, including the Dahvie Vanity sexual harassment saga while Dawson has been caught in a dumpster fire of scandal when more videos surfaced of him being racists, doing inappropriate videos with minors and him fake pleasuring himself to a picture of then 11-year-old Willow Smith.

Recently, more claims surfaced that Star and Dawson orchestrated dramageddon and manipulated Westbrook into making the video.

On Tuesday, Westbrook posted a video addressing everything from her relationship with both Star and Dawson, the current status of her relationship with Charles, and what went down that led to the "Bye Sister" video.

Westbrook kicked off her "Breaking My Silence "video by stating that she would be reading from a statement approved by her lawyers and issued a public apology to Charles.

She said: "And I am really sorry, James. And I've said that privately, but I want you to hear it publicly."

Furthermore, she also cleared the air regarding Charles being labelled a "predator" and said: "I did not lie in that video. I never called James Charles a predator, and I never said that James Charles was a danger to society."

The Halo Beauty owner continued and stated that Dawson, Star along with other people "gaslit (her) into making that video" since she felt hurt after Charles promoted her supplement competitor Sugar Bear Hair during Coachella gate.

She also apologised to fellow beauty guru Jackie Aina, who had a fallout with Star about racist remarks towards her, for filming with Star the week the news broke about his racist remarks and said: "Jackie, I'm sorry that I did not do the right thing and walk away from him then".

Westbrook also revealed that she made the video private at the request of YouTube and wasn't served a cease and desist, claiming the platform said the video was making them look bad.

In the lead up to the "Bye Sister" video, Westbrook said Star and Dawson were feeding her information regarding Charles' alleged inappropriate behaviour and "eventually I started believing what they were saying because they said they had evidence. By the time the drama around James Charles' promotion of SugarBearHair reached its peak, I was beyond gaslit."

Furthermore, Westbrook claimed that Star and Dawson were jealous of Charles' meteoric rise to fame and wanted to get him out the way for the launch of their Conspiracy Collection makeup collaboration.

She ended the video by saying that she has proof of their involvement and gave the evidence over to her legal team as she feared for her life and is currently residing in an undisclosed location and has upped her security. She also stated that she expects fallout from this video and she doesn't know when she will return to YouTube again.

Watch the "Breaking My Silence" video below:

Dawson reacted to her video on his Instagram Live and claimed that Westbrook is being manipulative and putting on fake tears for the camera.

Star is yet to respond to her claims.