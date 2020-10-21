WATCH: Tory Lanez says he's still friends with Megan Thee Stallion

Rap star Tory Lanez has claimed he's still friends with Megan Thee Stallion, even though he's been accused of shooting her. The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram Live to address the rumours surrounding the shooting in July, insisting that many of the claims about the incident are "false". He said: "For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through - just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me. "It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like ... She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is are not true." Tory still sees Megan, 25, as his friend, despite the incident drawing a wedge between them.

The rapper also rubbished a lot of the speculation surrounding the shooting, although he didn't directly deny whether he was responsible.

He continued: "It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information.

"I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what - even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend."

Megan - who had to undergo surgery after suffering gunshot wounds - responded to Tory's claims via Twitter.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker wrote: "This ***** genuinely crazy (sic)"

Megan previously accused Tory of shooting her.

She later explained in an op-ed for the New York Times newspaper: "I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place."

Tory has been charged with the shooting and if convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.