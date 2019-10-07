Tyler Perry, from Madea to his own studio, and movie legends are happy for him. Picture: Instagram

Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé all attended the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta,Georgia on Saturday. Perry is the first African American to own a studio without any corporate backing.

The 130ha studio has 12 soundstages, all named after African American legends in the industry: Cicely Tyson, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belefonte, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Diahann Carroll.

Perry challenged his guests to dream bigger, just like he had done.

“For people to drop what they’re doing in their very busy schedules to come and join me in this moment is beyond anything I could’ve imagined. It makes me happy. It makes me want to cry. It makes me grateful. It’s just I’m beyond,” Perry told Variety.