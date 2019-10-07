Tyler Perry, from Madea to his own studio, and movie legends are happy for him. Picture: Instagram

Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé all attended the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta,Georgia on Saturday.

Perry is the first African American to own a studio without any corporate backing.

The 130ha studio has 12 soundstages, all named after African American legends in the industry: Cicely Tyson, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belefonte, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Diahann Carroll.

Perry challenged his guests to dream bigger, just like he had done.

“For people to drop what they’re doing in their very busy schedules to come and join me in this moment is beyond anything I could’ve imagined. It makes me happy. It makes me want to cry. It makes me grateful. It’s just I’m beyond,” Perry told Variety.

“I’m over the moon,” he added.

Fans of renowned actor and director took to their different social media platforms to congratulate Perry for the great milestone.

Tyler Perry ain't joking around! His studio is a whole damn town! What in the world???!!!🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3nT1uDbFbb

Just a few days before the opening of his studio, the Madea star was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Perry shared the  occasion. He also took the opportunity to thank his supporters.

"Thank you everyone for your support and love all these years. My Mamma would be so proud," he wrote.

Ok, let me explain this photo. So I got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you chamber!! I’m so grateful, but onto this photo. @only1crystalfox spoke and moved me. @kerrywashington spoke, and we both were in tears. Then @idriselba came up to speak, and they all were so powerful. I was so moved. To look out and see all the cast from all the shows that I have created made my heart so full. To be able to give opportunities to so many was just so humbling to me. Anyway, the photogs were asking for photos so at that moment the BEAUTIFUL KERRY WASHINGTON was leaving, and they all started snapping pictures of her!! Look at my face. We had such a good laugh about this. Thank you everyone for your support and love all these years. My Mamma would be so proud.

