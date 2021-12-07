WATCH: Tyler, the Creator's moving eulogy at Virgil Abloh memorial

Tyler, the Creator and Lauryn Hill honoured the late Virgil Abloh at a Chicago memorial on Monday. Stars and friends of the late fashion icon - who died last month at the age of 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - came out to honour the memory of the late Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Menswear and Off-White founder.

The service took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner among those in attendance. Tyler gave a tear-jerking eulogy, struggling to hold back the tears he recalled how Virgil was able to interact with and inspire people “of all colours, ages, backgrounds and religions.” He continued: “That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together.”

Tyler, The Creator fights back tears while speaking at Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/QUUPj5yCMi — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021 Lauryn Hill paid tribute to the designer with an emotional rendition of “Everything Is Everything” from her seminal LP “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”. Lauryn Hill fights back tears while performing at Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/wTC9lDSONk — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021 Chicago Activist Englewood Barbie shared footage from the event and wrote: “Only Virgil could have me sitting casually across from @badgalriri or behind @kendalljenner or across from Ye & Kim my mind was blown… I was touched that he reached these people & they pulled up for him…”

Kanye had been seen signing autographs outside the venue as he greeted fans. The “Jesus Walks” star had recently dedicated his Sunday Service to his late friend and longtime collaborator. A message on the Sunday Service website from the megastar read: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

Kanye and Virgil became acquainted when they both landed internships at Fendi in 2009. And they continued to collaborate together, with Virgil serving as creative director for Kanye's “Donda” LP. Other times the pair worked together included on the “Stronger” hitmaker's 'Watch The Throne' tour with Jay-Z in 2011 and 2012, for which Virgil worked as artistic director.

Kim and Kanye also took their daughter North West to Virgil's final Louis Vuitton menswear collection show in Miami last week. Virgil secretly fought a cardiac angiosarcoma and continued to work on his fashion projects.