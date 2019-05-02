Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage's Pakistani doppelganger debuts in food advert. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube

A doppelganger of "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage here has made his acting debut with a TV commercial.



Rozi Khan, a waiter in Rawalpindi, became an Internet sensation since his uncanny resemblance to Dinklage emerged.





Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.



"My wish is to work in movies," he had said in a recent interview, and now he seems to be getting closer to his dreams: Khan, 26, has made his acting debut in an ad for delivery service Cheetay, and it has "Game of Thrones" references.



Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister in the epic show, which is in its final season.




