Maluma and Gwen Stefani. Picture: Instagram Stories



We all know the real party is the after-party for any big event where a large contingent of celebs are in attendance, and the Met Gala is no different.

Held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Met Gala saw big names such as Billy Porter, Lupita Nyong'o, Lady Gaga, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry walk the Met red carpet in their best "Camp" garb on Monday.





After guests flattened their outfits on the red carpet they were treated to a mini ball with voguing and a performance by pop icon Cher once they entered the venue.

This year there were three big after parties which were hosted by Kim Kardashian West with Serena Williams, Gucci and Balmain.

While a large number of the Met Gala 2019 showed out in the their best "Camp: Notes on Fashion" attire for the main gala dinner. Most of the after-party attendees changed into more party-appropriate attire to dance the night away.





Attendees at the Kim Kardashian West and Serena Williams party included Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and many more.

Kim Kardashian West attends & hosts the #MetGala After Party. 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/wbn6PfuNiU — KKWStyle2017 (@kkwstyle2017) May 7, 2019

Check out this video of @haileybieber and @kendalljenner singing/dancing to Justin Bieber’s song "All That Matters" at the Met Gala after party pic.twitter.com/CNOGtEJbfI — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) May 7, 2019

Hailey, Kendall and Gigi at a Met Gala after party. pic.twitter.com/ICsallvNRJ — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) May 7, 2019

Guests were also treated to McDonalds fries as a late night snack during the party.





Meanwhile, the Gucci after-party was hosted at an Uptown Gym in New York with Mark Ronson on the decks. Harry Styles joined him in the DJ booth and even spun the decks which got the crowd going.

VIDEO || Harry being a DJ at the after party! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HAJOU8BPh4 — H&L Updates! 🎗 (@OfficialWithHL) May 7, 2019





Some of the celebs that opted to party it up with the luxury French fashion house included Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Anderson. Paak.

OUUFF HE CHANGED HIS OUTFIT!✌🏻 Shawn at the #MetGala After Party tonight with @AndersonPaak pic.twitter.com/6v73oydmae — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) May 7, 2019

Dua lipa with Shawn Mendes and Isaac Carew at the #MetGala after party pic.twitter.com/1aij1LL0tQ — DUA LIPA ARGENTINA 🖤⚔ (@dualipanoticia) May 7, 2019





Balmain, however, hosted their after-party at the Boom Boom Room where Katy Perry rocked up in a burger costume. Maluma, Celine Dion, Gwen Stefani, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones were also in attendance.