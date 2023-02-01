WATCH: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm ‘Bad Boys 4’

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have confirmed “Bad Boys 4” is in the works. The pair shared the same video on social media, revealing they will reunite for a fourth film in the franchise, a follow up to the third film “Bad Boys for Life”, which was released in 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an Instagram clip, Smith films himself heading to Lawrence's house in his car, in which he plays the song 'Shake Ya Tailfeather', by Nelly, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Murphy Lee, from the “Bad Boys II” soundtrack as he gives fans a "hint" about what is to come. He told the camera: "I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me." Watch video:

Smith then arrives at Lawrence's house and the pair embrace before both saying, "It's about that time", followed by: "Bad boys for life, baby." During the clip, Smith joked that they shouldn't have called the third movie 'Bad Boys for Life', because it would've worked better for this film as a play on words with the number four. He explained: "We shouldn't have called it that, though.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The three was the 'e'. "But this is 'Bad Boys 4'. It's official!" The pair captioned their Instagram posts: "IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME! (sic)" Last July, Lawrence admitted he felt confident that another “Bad Boys” film would be made.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: "We got one more at least." The original movie – which featured the pair as Miami detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey – was released in 1995, and Lawrence felt it had a transformative impact on his career. He recalled: "It was big.