Wendy Williams is out of rehab

Wendy Williams is "home and healing" after nearly two months in rehab. The 58-year-old presenter was revealed last month to have entered a treatment facility to ‘take some time to focus on her health and wellness’ and now her spokesperson has confirmed she's left the clinic.

Her representative, Shawn Zanotti, said: “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.” Williams herself added a message to thank fans for their support.

She said: "Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.” In August, Williams's lawyer argued the bank had "left (her) to die" after freezing the assets of the star who fronted “The Wendy Williams Show” for more than a decade until 2021. She had stepped down because of her issues with autoimmune condition Graves disease, which she said had incapacitated her. LaShawn Thomas said: "The real issue is that Wells Fargo, through their adviser, refused to grant Wendy access to her own accounts, this includes the right to check her balance. No bank should have the authority to do that.

“No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo adviser and (former manager Bernie Young) were the only people with access… They left Wendy to die." The lawyer added that Williams, who has 21-year-old son Kevin Jr with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter but recently tied the knot with New York Police Department officer named Henry, has had to use an American Express credit card for "all of her living expenses". The lawyer said recent reports that her son had charged an "unauthorised" $100 000 (about R1.8 million) to her card were unfounded.

