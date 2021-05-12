Wendy Williams looking for love but is 'very selective'

Wendy Williams is ready to settle down again but is "very selective" when it comes to guys.

The 56-year-old talk show host - who split from husband Kevin Hunter in April 2019 amid claims he had fathered a child with another woman - "wouldn't mind" tying the knot again in the future and is "definitely" looking for a steady partner, but she's "realistic" about what she's looking for.

She said: "I wouldn't mind getting married again. I would like to definitely have a boyfriend. You know, it's fun dating, but I would like to have one guy."

Discussing what she's looking for in a boyfriend, she added: "It's eye contact. It's not really a grand overture. It's realistic things. I'm grown and I've got a lot to take care of now. So, I'm very selective, obviously, of what I choose in my new life."

Although Wendy was recently romantically linked to Mike Esterman, she insisted he was never her boyfriend because, being based in Maryland, he lived too far away for them to have a serious relationship.

She told E! News' “Daily Pop”: "Mike is in Maryland. I like Mike but, you know, Mike lives three hours away from me.

"People were so quick to invest in the 'Oh my gosh! Wendy's in love. Oh my gosh! She's dating. She wants to get to married. She's has a boyfriend, the whole thing.'"

Wendy's comments come shortly after Mike insisted they were "never an item after three dates."

He said: "She deserves to be with someone who may have more time.

"I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.

“I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”