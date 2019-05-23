Kevin Hunter Sr, Wendy Williams and their son Kevin Jr. Picture: Instagram

Wendy Williams' son was arrested after reportedly punching his father. The talk show host had dropped 18-year-old Kevin Jr. off at their family home in New Jersey on Tuesday, May 21, so he could pick something up and though he was initially shocked to see his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr., in the abode, everything was fine between them and they went to a store together just after midnight on Wednesday, May 22, but things turned nasty between them in the parking lot.

Sources told TMZ that the pair got into an argument over the manager's demand for spousal support in his divorce from 54-year-old Wendy - who he split from last month amid speculation he'd been unfaithful - and Kevin Sr. accused his estranged wife of "brainwashing" the teenager. They have also said to have exchanged words over Kevin Sr.'s urging his son to pursue his own path to success and not rely on handouts from his mother.

He is then alleged to have put his son in a headlock, prompting Kevin Jr. to punch him on the nose in order to break the hold and being arrested for assault after police were called.

However, Kevin Sr. doesn't want to press charges against his son.

He said: "I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear."

After he and Wendy split, Kevin Sr, previously apologised to her and vowed to "right some wrongs", following reports he had been unfaithful and fathered a child with another woman as he admitted he is "not proud" of his recent behaviour.

He said in a statement: "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."

Bang Showbiz