TV star Wendy Williams has revealed she took her son to a strip club and taught him how to "make it rain".
The 55-year-old TV star has revealed the unique way in which she set about teaching her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr, and her nephew a very unusual life lesson during a recent trip to Los Angeles.
Speaking on her talk show, Wendy explained: "First of all, I didn't think anything of this was going to be happening, Second of all, I think a guy is supposed to go with their father if they wanna go to a strip club.
"He asked me, like, three months ago, 'Mom, take me to a strip club.' Are you outta your mind!?
"But, when we were out in L.A., somehow the spirit hit me ..."