When Cardi B complains about price of groceries, ya’ll know it’s tough out there

Celebrities are also feeling the pinch of rising food costs and inflation, with American rapper and mother of two, Cardi B, aka Belcalis Almánzar, sharing her frustration over the price of food in the US. The rapper took to Twitter and complained about the price of food after grocery shopping.

“Naaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!” said Almánzar. Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023 Of course, some Twitter folks were quick to dismiss Cardi, saying that she has no right to complain about the cost of living as she is a millionaire and is trying too hard be relatable. In a since deleted Tweet, Cardi mentioned that she feeds eight people on a budget of $2 500 a week.

$2500 a week for 8 people. Y’all are not relatable. Even those large families spend 400-500 a week at most. You can go cheaper if you’re good at coupon shopping. — Lategameballer (@lategameballer) January 4, 2023 Cardi B is not the only celebrity to complain about costs and money-related issues as American singer, Fantasia, also made headlines recently after she said a lot of artists are struggling financially. Singer Fantasia says a lot of artist are struggling financially and just because they look like they have it doesn’t mean they aren’t broke. “I’m building myself back up, I lost everything twice, I cook my own food I don’t have a chef.” pic.twitter.com/hnnuTzZKqd — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) December 19, 2022 Fantasia was responding to Tammi Mac in an interview and said that just because artists look like they have money, it doesn’t mean they aren’t broke. “I’m just now building myself back up, I lost everything twice. I cook my own food. I don’t need no chef, I’m from North Carolina,” said Fantasia.

Some Twitter users applauded the rapper for speaking out, with one user, zack, saying: “I love how you’re literally a millionaire and still acknowledge real world everyday problems this is why you will always be famous❤️.” Another user, Griff, said: “@iamcardib Make things right. You got a bigger voice than you'll ever know outside of being a star. Some people live on less than $1,000 a month. Imagine the diet and living arrangements.....It's so sad.”