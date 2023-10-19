Who’s crying a river now? Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with 2 famous stars

Britney Spears has accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with two famous women – including a huge 1990s pop star. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, makes the claims in her upcoming bombshell memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, out October 24, in which she also reveals she aborted her ‘SexyBack’ singer ex’s baby as he wasn’t ready to be a dad when they were together.

Fans in Mexico who got the book a week early after it went on sale by mistake before its publishing date say it says Spears claims Timberlake secretly bedded two celebs – one of whom is believed to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

Spears and Timberlake – who is now married to and has two sons with 41-year-old actress Jessica Biel – dated from 1999 to 2002 after they met as kids on Disney’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’. In 2000 it was widely rumoured Timberlake and Appleton, now 48, had an affair after they were photographed slipping into the St Martins Lane Hotel, west London, where he was staying after a night out. According to The Sun, one fan with an early copy of Spears’s book said on X: “Britney mentions that she knew JT was unfaithful, first with the All Saints girl and then with a celebrity who is still very famous, married and has kids now… and that in revenge she had a one-time lay down with (dancer) Wade Robson.”

The Sun also reported Spears uses her book to reveal she lost her virginity at around the age of 13 or 14, well before finding fame – and years ahead of her making headlines over the status of her virginity when she was dating Timberlake. Her fling with ex Colin Farrell, now 47, apparently is barely a footnote in the book, The Sun said, with Spears branding their short romance “impulsive” in her memoir. Mom-of-two Spears, whose husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed from divorce from her in August, says in her upcoming memoir about her abortion while dating Timberlake: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.