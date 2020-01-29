Hollywood star Will Smith almost had a fistfight with his actress-wife Jada Pinkett Smith's co-star Tommy Davidson.
The "Bad Boys for Life" actor got angry when Davidson went in for a kiss and Jada flinched during a filming of their 1998 romantic comedy "Woo", reports aceshowbiz.com.
In his new memoir "Living in Color", Davidson recalled Will yelling at him on the set: "Back up! Back up! Miiiiind ya business!"
Will later confronted Davidson in his trailer.
"I didn't appreciate that," Will said but Tommy goaded him.