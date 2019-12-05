Will Smith has urged Mena Massoud not to give up on his "dream" after his "Aladdin" co-star revealed he has had no auditions since the release of the blockbuster.
The 51-year-old actor has offered advice to his 'Aladdin' co-star after the 28-year-old star revealed he's had no auditions since the release of the blockbuster earlier this year, and insisted the movie industry is "hard" and he needs to persevere with his "deepest love and focus".
Asked about Mena's situation, the "Spies in Disguise" actor told People magazine: "The thing about this business, that is not unlike life, it's hard by design.
"It's like the universe, God, whatever you believe, designed it to be hard. So, if you're having a hard time it's because you're supposed to.
"That difficulty is overcome by patience, commitment, dedication, endurance -- so if you have a dream, you desperately have to be willing to work on it every single hour of the day with your deepest love and focus. You can not get around having a hard time."