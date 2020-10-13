Wizkid and Trey Songz speak out against police brutality in Nigeria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Celebrities across the globe are voicing their thoughts about the what’s happening in Nigeria with regards to police brutality. They are using their influence to raise awareness around police brutality in the country, in the hope of their actions helping end it. One such heavyweight being Nigeria musician Wizkid, who led a peaceful protest in London, UK. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You That You Don’t Have A Voice✊🖤! @wizkidayo live at the #EndSARS protest in UK🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/NkaQOQ4Omt — WizkidGallery🎑 (@WizkidGallery) October 11, 2020 American rapper and songwriter Kanye West also spoke out on social media to raise awareness about police brutality happening in the country. He tweeted: “I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.”

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

This comes after several hashtags calling for police brutality to end, trended on social media recently.

“Bottom Up” singer Trey Songz also spoke out on the matter.

He responded to a video shared on Twitter showing a man shot with stray bullets.

The “Touchin, Lovin” hitmaker said: “Warning this is a graphic image: This is what is happening in Nigeria. Speeches being made about change while in actuality murderers are killing the innocent.”

Warning this is graphic image: This is what is happening in Nigeria. Speeches being made about change while in actuality murderers are killing the innocent. https://t.co/BlhsTK9ffn — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020

For the past couple of weeks, graphic images and videos have been making rounds on social media.

Nigerians are protesting, calling for the government to dismantle a widely-feared police unit, SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad).

According to the New York Times, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, promised that his government will end SARS.

He said: “The disbanding of Sars is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms. We will also ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct are brought to justice.”

Other celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest and Cardi B also shared their thoughts on the matter.