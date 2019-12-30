Zac Efron says he "bounced back quick" after reportedly being struck down with a serious infection.
The 'Greatest Showman' star was filming 'Killing Zac Efron' in Papua New Guinea at the weekend, when it was claimed he contracted a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection".
Zac was believed to have been rushed to hospital in Brisbane, Australia, in what was called a "life-or-death flight" to be treated by medical experts.
He was then reported to have been admitted to the private St Andrews War Memorial Hospital "in a stable condition".