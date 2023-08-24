Zendaya mortified after getting snapped picking up dog poo

Zendaya was mortified after getting photographed while picking up dog poo. The 26-year-old star has opened up on the impact of fame and admitted she is still getting used to the idea of being pictured as she goes about her everyday life as she recalled a recent trip to Italy walking her dog Noon around Venice.

Speaking to Elle magazine, she laughed: “I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t. "I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s s***." Fortunately for Zendaya, the photographer "spared" her blushes and didn't use any snaps of her actually picking up the poo.

She added: "There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part.” In another incident, the 'Euphoria' actress went to the store to buy a pillow and customers were taking photos of her at the till as she struggled with her card. She recalled: “I was just like, Why? You see I’m flustered.”

Despite some challenges with being in the public eye, Zendaya - who found fame as a teen on the Disney Channel before making her big screen debut in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - has "grown" with a lot of her fanbase, and so she manages to avoid the trappings of other more wild fandoms.