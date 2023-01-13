18 affirmations Lalla Hirayama takes with her into 2023

Local TV personality Lalla Hirayama is already sending out positive vibes into the universe. The former Channel O presenter, who has had a number of challenging years, has set out a list of affirmations that she believes will make the year 2023 her best year yet.

Posted alongside a few cute pictures of her sitting on a rock at the beach were affirmations like growing at her own pace, asking for what she wants or needs and being surrounded by love and support. “Affirmations for 2023: I alone hold the truth of who I am. Changing my mind is a strength, not a weakness. I am allowed to ask for what I want and what I need. “I am doing the work that works for me. I am growing and I am going at my own pace. I am good and getting better.

“I am safe and surrounded by love and support. I can be soft in my heart and firm in my boundaries. I can hold two opposing feelings at once, it means I am processing. I do not have to linger in dark places; there is help for me here. “I embrace the questions in my heart and welcome the answers in their own time. I let go of the things that sit achingly out of reach. I nourish myself with kind words and joyful foods. “I make time to experience grief and sadness when necessary. I respect the cycle of the seasons. I uplift my joy and the joy of others. I welcome the wisdom that comes with growing older. My heart knows its own way. And so it is… 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 平山 ララ Lalla Hirayama (@lalla_hirayama) These well thought out affirmations come after the TV presenter opened up about her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), depression and being suicidal. It also looks like these affirmations have encouraged others, too. @menzi1102 wrote: “Hey you, it’s been a while. I’m not one for such things but I found that so useful and insightful. It takes courage, thank you.”

