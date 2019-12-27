2019 was the year of securing the bag for these Mzansi celebs









It's been a banger year for Sho Madjozi whose song 'John Cena' went viral in a matter of days after releasing it. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) South Africa is alive with possibilities, and 2019 proved to be exactly that for local celebrities who secured the bag. Take a look at our list below: AKA's 'Touch My Blood' goes double platinum In May, the rapper took to social media to announce that his latest album 'Touch My Blood' reached double platinum, and the 'Fela in Versace' hitmaker, who is known for not mincing his words especially on social media, shared the exciting news, also thanking the Megacy for the support. Taking to to his official Twitter page, the 'World is Yours' hitmaker wrote: "TMB is double plat. Thank you for buying it. Amazing."





Sho Madjozi hits the right notes with 'John Cena'

It's been a banger year for Sho Madjozi whose song 'John Cena' went viral in a matter of days after releasing it. But little did the 'Huku' rapper know when she was a guest on the 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in November.

While performing her hit song, Cena walked onto the stage behind her and started dancing. When she eventually notices him, she did indeed freak out.

"What do you mean you said he's not here. What's happening," she screams before falling on the floor. The 'Idhom' rapper then hugs Kelly and runs to John for a hug.

"It's very nice to meet you", said Cena in response to her hug.

Bonang Matheba's stateside move

2019 was definitely the year to act for TV presenter and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba. Not only is she closing the decade as the first winner of E! People's Choice Awards African Influencer of the Year, but her plan to move to the US is a strategic one. While chatting to IOL Entertainment, she said: "I’m moving to the US after the Sun Met next year and the plan is to get to put the plans in motion.

"It’s overwhelming, but while we are praying and hoping, we are also making sure that we are prepared to hit the ground running in New York."

Earlier this week, Queen B also announced plans to expand her House of BNG beverage brand.

Miss SA rules the universe

When Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe, South Africa did a collective jump for joy. Tunzi is the third South African to clinch the title, after Margaret Gardiner - who won it in 1978, and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' win in 2017.

Speaking following her win, the beauty queen said she was ecstatic and thanked South Africans for their support from the beginning of her reign as Miss SA.

"I don't think I've ever had as much support as I did coming into the Miss South Africa crown so I think this will be something extra and very special for everyone back at home.

"I just want to tell them that I love them very much and thank you for all the support they've shown me for the past four months and we're here to do this another 12 more months and it's going to be absolutely amazing."