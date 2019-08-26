Toke Makinwa. Picture: Instagram
African stars are bringing to pop culture what the likes of Miriam Makeba and Christy Essien Igbokwe would be proud of.
From music to fashion, television and film and everything in between, African performers are killing the game. You’d don’t have to look too far back to see this either.
Just last month Beyoncé released her "Lion King" album which featured African stars, something she specifically wanted.
Then we have people like Laduma Ngxokolo who will be showcasing his designs at New York Fashion Week this year.
Here is our list of African stars you need to follow.
Laduma Ngxokolo
Laduma is an award-winning fashion designer who has used Xhosa prints from his home province of the Eastern Cape to make a name for himself.
He breaks the mould to create striking pieces. Apart from his success as a fashion designer which he documents on his social media platforms, he has an Instagram feed that is clearly thought out.
It is curated with the most beautiful African fashion, bright colours, gorgeous prints and stunning destinations.
Toke Makinwa
One of Nigeria’s sweethearts is a social media maven to be reckoned with. With 2.9 million followers and growing on Instagram, Makinwa knows how to market herself on the platform.
It’s not just about the beautiful destinations she travels to but the star also promotes her luxury line of bags and takes some of the most stunning editorial pictures for her account.
Vanessa Mdee
This Tanzanian singer and songwriter has one of the highest number of followers among African celebrities with 5.1 million on Instagram alone.
Known as the original Cash Madame, Mdee is known for hits like "Moyo", "Nobody But Me" and "Juu" and has taken the continent by storm with her catchy tunes. Apart from numerous endorsement deals, she is also a judge on "East Africa’s Got Talent".
Thembi Seete
The former Boom Shaka singer and current face of Ponds is all about the aesthetics, and rightfully so.
Her Instagram account does not just show off her beauty but the beauty around her.
Seete seems to find beauty is almost everything, from buildings to plants which all make her page worth following. You might also pick up some interior design inspiration.