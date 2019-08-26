Toke Makinwa. Picture: Instagram

African stars are bringing to pop culture what the likes of Miriam Makeba and Christy Essien Igbokwe would be proud of.



From music to fashion, television and film and everything in between, African performers are killing the game. You’d don’t have to look too far back to see this either.





Just last month Beyoncé released her "Lion King" album which featured African stars, something she specifically wanted.





Then we have people like Laduma Ngxokolo who will be showcasing his designs at New York Fashion Week this year.





Here is our list of African stars you need to follow.





Laduma Ngxokolo





Laduma is an award-winning fashion designer who has used Xhosa prints from his home province of the Eastern Cape to make a name for himself.





He breaks the mould to create striking pieces. Apart from his success as a fashion designer which he documents on his social media platforms, he has an Instagram feed that is clearly thought out.





It is curated with the most beautiful African fashion, bright colours, gorgeous prints and stunning destinations.











One of Nigeria’s sweethearts is a social media maven to be reckoned with. With 2.9 million followers and growing on Instagram, Makinwa knows how to market herself on the platform.

It’s not just about the beautiful destinations she travels to but the star also promotes her luxury line of bags and takes some of the most stunning editorial pictures for her account.

View this post on Instagram Your WCW 💋😍 #tmissababygirlforlife💯 A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Aug 7, 2019 at 1:27am PDT

Vanessa Mdee