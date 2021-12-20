5 celebrity fails of 2021

In our second year living with the coronavirus, we seem to have returned to regular scheduled programming when it comes to celebrity shenanigans. It's business as usual for regular drama kings and queens like Kanye West and Ntsiki Mazwai.

But they're not alone. Here we look at some of the most epic celebrity fails of the year: Dave Chappelle dragged for transphobic comedy special Dave Chappelle's never been one to mince his words. By design, his style of comedy, and maybe the art of comedy as a whole, is meant to push the envelope.

His latest Netflix special “The Closer” took things a little too far. Not only did he overdo his what's become his standard trans jokes, he made a futile attempt to posit that the LGBTQI+ community was inherently discriminatory towards black people. Chappelle’s special sparked widespread criticism on social media and a protest by some of Netflix's employees who demanded the platform do a better job at censoring the content it put out. Chappelle remained unmoved, though, refusing to apologise and criticising cancel culture.

Regardless, his antics make him one of the year's biggest dodos. Ntsiki Mazwai stirs the pot one too many times Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram There’s perhaps no one else in the country more prone to embarrassing themselves publicly than Ntsiki Mazwai.

The highly opinionated poet always seems to have something negative to say, even when everyone else is celebrating a particular person's achievements. Case in point, her criticism of globally renowned South African actress Thuso Mbedu. Earlier in the year, when everyone seemed to be gushing over Thuso Mbedu’s performance on “The Underground Railroad”, Mazwai claimed the actress was overhyped just because she’s in America.

She duly drew the ire of Twitter for her unwarranted, unprovoked criticism. She went on to outdo herself by making light of the public outcry around Bujy's alleged abuse of Boity, stating that she had an issue with GBV being put on the same level as an altercation between drunk people. Once again, tweeps were less than impressed with Mazwai's hot take. Oh Ntsiki, when will you stop? Kanye West dons weird disguises and unveils strange new haircut

Kanye West. Picture: Twitter A few days after it was revealed that Kanye West had legally changed his name to just Ye, the rapper and fashion mogul was pictured at Italy's Venice Airport sporting a rather unusual disguise. Shortly afterwards, he then took to Instagram to post a picture of his new haircut, which appeared to be a bunch of randomly cut patches on his head. He was also pictured by fans at McDonald's in Sweden ordering food as he proudly sported the dodgy new cut.

Kanye has built a reputation of doing things differently and not following conventional wisdom, but he may have taken it a bit too far here. DaBaby makes homophobic outburst on stage and falls out with girlfriend DaniLeigh DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Festival 2021 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Instagram/@thephotofalcon Oh DaBaby, what a catastrophic year you've had. After being one of the most streamed hip hop artists over the past two years, the Charlotte rapper's year is best remembered for his lewd homophobic utterances during his set at Miami's Rolling Loud festival and his cringeworthy Instagram Live fallout with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

When footage began to surface of DaBaby asking fans to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gays who had partaken in oral sex in the parking lot, people from all works of life were outraged. Although the public furore led to him getting dropped by sponsors and several festivals, DaBaby has remained largely unapologetic. Natasha Thahane claims she got R1 million from the government to pay for tuition

Loooool yavele yacula ingane bakit n ibabiza ngamagaama🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/poMLEY8Qw2 — Sigujana 🛡 (@Sigujana_ZA) November 26, 2021 When actress Natasha Thahane recently visited “Podcast and Chill” with MacG to discuss her career, she probably wasn't expecting that she'd be trending on Twitter a few hours later for all the wrong reasons. During her interview, Thahane inadvertently claimed she received around R1 million from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to help her pay for her tuition fees at the New York Film Academy. She said she managed to secure the funding with the help of politician Baleka Mbete. Her claims caused an uproar on social media with tweeps, including Mmusi Maimane, demanding answers from the actress and government.