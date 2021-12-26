5 couples who took 2021 by storm

Following the dread of 2020, where everything seemed to go wrong, 2021 has seen the world return to some level of normalcy. And by normalcy, I mean celebrity dating rumours galore. Not only have we seen several celebrity couples come out in the open, but we've also seen several of them try and keep it on the down-low - some less successfully than others.

Here are all our favourite couples (some rumoured) who got together in 2021: Andile Mpisane and Tamia Louw View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane) It's only been about a week since reality television star Andile Mpisane shocked Mzansi with his surprise proposal to his apparent girlfriend, Tamia Louw.

The proposal came as a surprise since it'd only been a few months since his relationship with DJ Sithelo Shozi, who is also the mother of his two children, came out into the open when she posted a picture of them together at his birthday party. Despite this, Andile and Tamia wasted little time in getting married as they held a small ceremony in front of their friends and families just two days later. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) From the moment Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni said "I do" in August, Musa has relentlessly flooded his Twitter and Instagram feeds with pictures of his new wife. It feels like there's not a week that goes by without him posting some romantic message to remind us that he's married the woman of his dreams. This public show of love has often drawn criticism, with some men suggesting that showing a woman that you love her too much is a sign of weakness.

Musa couldn't care less about the naysayers, and you can expect a few more posts before the year is up. AKA and Nadia Nakai View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) AKA endured arguably the most tumultuous year of a sprawling career that began when he was just a teenager.

First, he tragically lost his fiancée Anele Tembe under tragic circumstances. Then, he had to sit back and watch his foe Cassper Nyovest take over his SABC 1 show, “The Braai Show”, before going on to take centre stage in SA showbiz with his end of year flourish. Despite this, one feather AKA has in his cap is securing "Nah Mean" hitmaker Nadia Nakai (who just left Cassper's label, Family Tree) as his latest girlfriend. It's something, I guess.

DJ Sabby and Lindelane Sirame View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindelane Sirame (@lindi_sirame) Metro FM's DJ Sabby proposed to his long-time girlfriend, news broadcast anchor Lindelane Sirame, in November. The couple, who have a young son together, broke the news on their respective social media platforms and received tons of beautiful messages from their followers.

Earlier in the year, the two love birds graced the cover of African lifestyle and entertainment blog Moziak Africa, where they shared some insight into their love life and the dynamics of being colleagues at Metro FM. DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo Thuli Phongolo doesn't look single laa.pic.twitter.com/1lk30OQQ2T — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@JanVanPotgieter) October 12, 2021 Rumours that DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are dating have been swirling around social media for a couple of months.

It all started in September when videos emerged of Thuli dancing a little too intimately with the "Izolo" hitmaker at a show where Phori was playing at. After the videos sent social media into a frenzy, she tweeted: “Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys!” She went on to reiterate that she's single.