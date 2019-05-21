Beauty with brains, Vourné Williams. Picture: Instagram.

Mafikizolo star, Theo Kgosinkwe has a new girlfriend, or should we say wife-to-be who is a super hottie?



Vourné Williams who has reportedly been seeing Kgosinkwe last year is not just a pretty face. She is a beauty with brains and these are the five things you didn’t know about the bride-to-be.





A proud teacher





Williams is a primary school teacher who seems to enjoy being around the little ones and from what we've seen so far, the kids love her too.









Makeup artist





She's not just a person who beats her own face. She is a qualified makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Vourne









Traveler





The Joburg beauty seems to love travelling too, but who doesn't? So far, she has been to Thailand and Mauritius with the love of her life.













She’s a model





We aren't surprised that Williams is also a model. She does look like a muse of stills.









She’s a foodie





Even with her size 4 figure, Williams is a lover of food and she's not even trying to hide it, food is life after all.







