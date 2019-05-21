Mafikizolo star, Theo Kgosinkwe has a new girlfriend, or should we say wife-to-be who is a super hottie?
Vourné Williams who has reportedly been seeing Kgosinkwe last year is not just a pretty face. She is a beauty with brains and these are the five things you didn’t know about the bride-to-be.
A proud teacher
Williams is a primary school teacher who seems to enjoy being around the little ones and from what we've seen so far, the kids love her too.
Makeup artist
She's not just a person who beats her own face. She is a qualified makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Vourne.
There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.🌸
Traveler
The Joburg beauty seems to love travelling too, but who doesn't? So far, she has been to Thailand and Mauritius with the love of her life.
She’s a model
We aren't surprised that Williams is also a model. She does look like a muse of stills.
She’s a foodie
Even with her size 4 figure, Williams is a lover of food and she's not even trying to hide it, food is life after all.