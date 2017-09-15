Minnie Dlamini whet her fans' appetite when she shared a teaser for her highly anticipated reality show 'Becoming Mrs Jones' on Tuesday.

The actress and television presenter is set to say ‘I do’ in style this weekend, after celebrating her hen party in Paris and London.

Read: Minnie Dlamini jets off to France for her hen party





Coming soon. #BecomingMrsJones 💎 Happy Birthday my love 😊❤️@vuzutv A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Here's what you should know:

Minnie married long-term boyfriend Quinton Jones in a traditional wedding in July, Minnie's having a white wedding in Cape Town on 16 September She wearing two different gowns, both were designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Her guest list is going to be a mix of her family, friends and celebrity colleagues. 'Becoming Mrs Jones' is not a reality show, but a three-part documentary. Multichoice has exclusive rights to cover her wedding. Minnie reportedly sold the broadcast rights for cool R6 million.



