‘7de Laan’ distance themselves from murder suspect

Twitterville was in uproar as news spread of a 7de Laan actor being accused of murdering his partner and then attempting to kill himself. Tweeps were hounding the channel to find out who the reported 50-year-old man was, who stood accused of murder.

A video clip of a Gauteng SAPS members flooded the timelines with the caption by @BEAST_OF_NEWS: “7de Laan television actor (50) allegedly shot and killed her Ben10 partner (29) in Norkem Park, Gauteng. “The star then tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping tablets. She survived & taken to Tembisa hospital, where she’s is receiving treatment under police [email protected]” (sic). 7de Laan television actor (50) allededly shot & killed her Ben10 partner (29) in Norkem Park, Gauteng. The star then tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping tablets. She survived & taken to Tembisa hospital, where she's is receiving treatment under police guard. @ScrollaAfrica pic.twitter.com/VEjZIueaRn — BEAST OF NEWS (@BEAST_OF_NEWS) April 13, 2023 The page was followed by another post which said: “POINT OF CORRECTION: Both the deceased (29) and the arrested (50) are men. The actor is a 50-year-old man who is in hospital, and his partner, 29-year-old male (deceased).”

POINT OF CORRECTION: Both the deceased (29) and the arrested (50) are men. The actor is a 50-year-old man who is in hospital, and his partner, 29-year-old male (deceased). — BEAST OF NEWS (@BEAST_OF_NEWS) April 13, 2023 While tweeps searched for clues, “7de Laan” confirmed the actor arrested is not part of their cast. The statement read: “SABC 2 and ‘7de Laan’are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports circulating in the media regarding a tragic incident of domestic violence involving an alleged ‘7de Laan’ actor. “As it stands, we have no knowledge of the identity of the individual involved and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“Production has made efforts to establish who the said individual might be, however as per the law, a suspect’s identity cannot be disclosed until such time that they have been formally charged.” The channel, who said they had no knowledge of the identity of the suspect, also confirmed that “the suspect was an actor who featured in a number of South African soap operas”. “We can however confirm that the individual in question is not part of the current cast. It is believed the suspect was an actor who featured in a number of South African soap operas, but it is still unclear as to which. We will continue to keep a keen eye on the matter as it develops.”