9 Mzansi famous faces reveal how they will be celebrating Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The decorations are up. Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé are stuck on repeat. It’s Christmas! It’s been a long 2021, another year living under a pandemic, but people made it through.

Being the festive season, many South Africans are reflecting on the year, the triumphs and the trials. Many families will be gathering and celebrating Christmas. The celebrations vary from family to family, but one thing remains in common – the love of family. From opening presents under the tree to enjoying a scrumptious feast, everyone has their own way of celebrating Christmas.

In Mzansi, even local personalities know that Christmas is reserved for families, and many have already set plans to celebrate with their loved ones. With just a few days to go until the big day, IOL Entertainment asked some of Mzansi’s celebrities to share what they have planned for the festive season, and share their holiday traditions. Donovan Goliath

“This will undoubtedly be one of the best Christmases ever because my wife Davina and I will be taking our baby girl Sophia on a road trip to the Eastern Cape and Cape Town to meet her grandparents for the first time. “That’s the greatest gift for us and the ultimate gift for them. Regarding our Christmas traditions, now that we’re a family of three, we look forward to carving out some new ones this year.” Khuli Chana

“This Christmas is all about taking time off for loved ones! It’s been a crazy busy blessed year, and in order to recharge I’m taking three weeks to be by the ocean with family, eat good food and really rest! “Next year we are pushing season 2 of #KickinitwithKimJayde and beginning pre-production for the next season. “Until then we really need to switch off in preparation for an epic 2022!”

Langa Mavuso View this post on Instagram A post shared by Langa Mavuso (@langamav) “I’ll be spending my festive season between Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal with family and my partner. “After all the gigging and touring it feels good to take some time off and see my loved ones.

“I’ll be in Johannesburg for Christmas and then head off to KZN for the remainder of the year.” Relebogile Mabotja View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relebogile Mabotja (@relebogile)

“For Christmas I will be spending time with close family and loved ones. It will be my baby’s first Christmas and new year, so it will all be about him!” Zingah View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawd Of’ (@zingah_lotj)

“I plan on doing the traditional Christmas affair. Spending time with family. “The same for New Year’s Eve, I’ll definitely be with my friends, who have become my brothers, which means they’re family. “We’ll probably get together with some people and share love and inspiration leading into the new year.”

Carol Ofori View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@carolofori) “I am going to be in Johannesburg this festive season, because I have a little nephew on the way. “I am excited to see my family and spend time with all of the people that I love.

“We have a beautiful family lunch planned and I am looking forward to being with my family since I now live in eThekwini. “Every year, we wake up and open presents under the tree. My husband puts the tree up with my kids every December, and this year, we have a tree up in both Durban and Johannesburg. “After that, we have a beautiful family prayer and be thankful for the life of Jesus Christ and then we head over to my sister’s house for a hearty lunch.”

DJ Sabby View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Thing Ever (@dj_sabby) “I love Christmas and what it stands for, but one thing I truly enjoy about the day is that love trends always. Family and those you love are the main people that matter on the day.

“We need such days to remind each other that we are not alone and if you don't have family, you have an opportunity to spend time with those you value. “I'm looking forward to doing just that. “Spend time with my family, eat everything and drink everything. It's all about just being happy the whole day. We shall talk about the weight in Jan. Ha ha!”

Melinda Bam View this post on Instagram A post shared by melindabam (@melindabam) “Christmas is always a special time of year for us as a family. We have had many traditions over the years, but when Adriaan and I got married seven years ago, we’ve tried to create our own little traditions, from setting up the Christmas tree, to hanging up our fairy lights or planning our Christmas dinner.