Aaron Moloisi says it ’is not Mohale Motaung’ with him in old viral picture

After years of speculation by social media users, actor Aaron Moloisi has shut down rumours about his relationship with Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. This week Mohale and his husband, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung reached the top of the trends list on social media when rumours about the status of their marriage continued to swirl. Many fans asked why the duo had not posted a picture together in weeks and some even noted that Mohale did not have his ring on in his recent Instagram posts. As speculation continues to swirl about the future of Somizi and Mohale's marriage, a picture of Aaron alongside a mystery man that many believed looked like Mohale was re-shared online. Soon Aaron’s name was on the Twitter trends list too as users debated, again, about a picture the actor posted some a couple of years ago.

In the picture, a bald-headed man is standing behind the star.

The man shows just a small portion of his face which has a striking resemblance to Mohale.

Aaron took to Instagram to share the truth behind the photo.

He made it clear: the man was not Mohale.

“After years of speculation and assumptions of the person in the image I posted on October 17, 2018, taken in Cape Town, SA.

“I have decided to settle this issue once and for all.

“The person in the picture is not Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo,” said Aaron.

The presenter also said: “I’ve always advocated for loving differently and will never participate in karma that goes against seeing other people happy.”

Last month Somizi spoke candidly about his marriage and hitting the one-year challenge mark.

The “Idols SA” judge, who has publicly spoken about the challenges of marriage before, said he and Mohale experienced bad and good patches in their relationship.

“It’s exactly as any other relationship, it’s got its ups and its downs and at the moment we are facing that one year challenge of a marriage, we are facing that and I am not ashamed of that.”