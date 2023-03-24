Actress Diaan Lawrenson is over the moon about MFA degree

South African actress Diaan Lawrenson bags her “Master of Fine Arts” degree and inspires followers. Lawrenson, 44, is best known for her role as Paula in the Afrikaans soapie “7de Laan”.

The mom of two wrote: “I Graduated Cum Laude yesterday. How special to have my MFA conferred by my friend and mentor. @afda.co.za.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diaan Lawrenson (@diaanlawrenson) elmarie.loggenberg wrote: “What an inspiration to many women. No matter your age, you can still achieve your goals and make your dreams come true 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥.” christi.panagio posted: “🙌🙌🙌.”

petruvandenbergh wrote: “Well done 👩🏻‍🎓.” frank_rautenbach wrote: “Brilliant!! Super star ⭐️ 🙌.” bev71wessie's wrote: “@diaanlawrenson, what an inspiration now even more determined to make a success of my studies a huge congratulations to you so well deserved👏.”