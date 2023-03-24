Actress Diaan Lawrenson is over the moon about MFA degree

South African actress Diaan Lawrenson bags her “Master of Fine Arts” degree and inspires followers.
Lawrenson, 44, is best known for her role as Paula in the Afrikaans soapie “7de Laan”.
The mom of two wrote: “I Graduated Cum Laude yesterday. How special to have my MFA conferred by my friend and mentor. @afda.co.za.”
elmarie.loggenberg wrote: “What an inspiration to many women. No matter your age, you can still achieve your goals and make your dreams come true 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥.”
christi.panagio posted: “🙌🙌🙌.”
quanitadams wrote: “My friend. I'm in awe!”
elmarie.loggenberg wrote: “What an inspiration to many women. No matter your age, you can still achieve your goals and make your dreams come true 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥.”
amandacarpede wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS Diaan! What an amazing achievement!”
petruvandenbergh wrote: “Well done 👩🏻🎓.”
frank_rautenbach wrote: “Brilliant!! Super star ⭐️ 🙌.”
bev71wessie's wrote: “@diaanlawrenson, what an inspiration now even more determined to make a success of my studies a huge congratulations to you so well deserved👏.”
Lawrenson, who also recently starred in the Netflix drama “Ludik”, is sporting a fresh new look after she showed her support for CANSA by chopping off 26cm of her hair to donate.
She shared the pictures on her personal Facebook page and captioned it: “Chopped 26cm off and donated it to CANSA. It felt good.
“Thank you to my lovely @toscasalon family especially @megan.toscasalon and @angie.dewet for understanding the reasons behind the chop ❤️ and taking care of my hair ❤️”.